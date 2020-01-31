Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review: A fun father-daughter drama

Film: Jawaani Jaaneman

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya Furniturewala, Kubbra Sait, Tabu, Farida Jalal, Kumud Mishra

Director: Nitin Kakkar

Rating: ***

Nitin Kakkar’s breezy comic film, Jawaani Jaaneman is a lot of fun, mostly thanks to the actors he’s chosen to be part of it. An official remake of the Argentinian film, Igualita A Mi, Jawaani Jaaneman deals with the changes that his flamboyant, happy go lucky lead character goes through as he suddenly faces the possibility of having to take up the responsibility of a family.

Kakkar’s hero, Jazz (Saif Ali Khan) is a typical middle aged ‘cool’ man based in London and who refuses to accept that he’s not so young any more. Even as his exasperated family members including his mother (Farida Jalal) and older brother (Kumud Mishra) veer between indulging him and admonishing him, Jazz leads a party happy life with no regrets. Jazz’s life and lifestyle takes a sudden pause when he meets Tia (Aliya F) and realises that she might be his daughter, a product of a brief fling that he’s had with Ananya (Tabu) in Amsterdam. Suddenly, Jazz is burdened with a choice he has to make, continue with his lifestyle or accept the family that he didn’t expect or want.

Saif Ali Khan, who gave us a fantastic performance in Tanhaji recently, yet again bites into this age appropriate, role with such wicked glee that he seemed to be relishing every moment in the film. Kakkar and his team have done a fantastic job of doing the right kind of casting and that helps the movie in a big way.

Aliya F makes a good debut with this one and she manages to make people notice her even though she’s sharing screen presence with performers like Saif and Tabu. She reminds one of the actress Amanda Seyfried who’s caught in a similar situation in the classic film, Mamma Mia. Tabu in an extended cameo, plays the free spirited gypsy kind of a character and she is wonderful. Kubbra Sait who plays the hairdresser and advisor to Jazz gives good support.

The dialogues by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal keeps us entertained throughout except for a few stray dull moments in between. Watch this film because it is pure, unadulterated fun and also you won’t want to miss it if you are a Saif Ali Khan fan.