Happy Hardy and Heer Movie Review: Himesh fans may like it

Film: Happy Hardy and Heer

Cast: Himesh Reshammiya, Sonia Mann, Manmeet Singh

Director: Raka

Rating: **

Are budding filmmakers gullible or just plainly put – opportunistic? The days when Himesh Reshammiya commanded an audience are long past, so a comeback of this sort (doubling up, post marriage) is not a very welcome one for the audience. The beauty of it is that there are still producers willing to fund a failed actor’s hedonistic pursuit – but of course the public will not be inclined to pander to it given the high price of multiplex

tickets in an inflationary economy.

Happy Hardy and Heer, is a triangular love story where Happy, a turbaned sikh (Himesh) and Heer (Sonia), childhood buddies, face-up to a new catch – Hardy (Himesh, again) who comes in lately and sweeps Heer off her feet. Heer always considered Hardy to be a loser and Hardy is now all set to prove himself worthy. Will it work though?

Happy actually transported himself to London in the hope of expressing his feelings for Heer but by then Hardy, a successful entrepreneur born and brought up in London, had already

captured the damsel’s heart.

There’s not much of a plot here but the never ending serenade of soulful songs pep up the narrative for a bit. Performances are perfunctory, dialogues fail to curry interest and the romantic elements feel entirely clichéd. Director Raka’s uninteresting narrative tries hard to develop amour from the picturesque settings but there’s neither passion nor heartfelt romance in this telling. The disinterest is exacerbated by the lack of visual allure in the performances and the performers. The sound-track appears to be on a different wave-length (more energised than the actors) altogether.

The film feels like it’s a series of romantic music videos stitched together and fails to drum up enough dramatic tension to distinguish it as a cinema. Ain’t no story worth telling here!