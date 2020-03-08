'Guilty' Review: Netflix's latest take on #MeToo movement is half-baked

'Guilty' movie review: Netflix's #MeToo film seems half-baked

Stars: 3/5

Movie name: Guilty

Director: Ruchi Narain

Cast: Kiara Advani, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Taher Shabbir

It is Valentine's day and students are having the time of their lives at a music concert going on in a Delhi college. Tanu (Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor), a small-town girl is trying her best to grab the attention of the good-looking college heartthrob and almost every girl's crush- VJ or Vijay Pratap Singh, the popular singer who has his own band in college that goes by the name, 'Doobydoo'. The first few minutes into the film and one can guess that this boy means trouble.

Nanki (Kiara Advani) plays the role of his girlfriend in the film. She is seen flaunting a grunge look, ripped denim shorts, bold highlights, tattoos and a nose piercing. She writes lyrics for VJ's band. Her unconventional college attire and defiant behavior is over-highlighted in an attempt to establish her troubled and confused personality in the film. However, Kiara nails her performance and doesn't shy away from emoting in this film.

The vibe of the college is diametrically opposite to the student life shown in mainstream Bollywood films. Here, college students can be seen swearing and odeeing on drugs.

On valentine's night, Tanu gets sloshed and VJ and his group of friends are also pretty drunk. The former, always looked down upon for trying to be an attention-seeker accompanies VJ into his room, VJ's friends also join them. Nanki looks disgusted as she sees Tanu getting close to VJ and decides to walk away.

What happens thereafter proves to be a turning point in the lives of the lead characters. Tanu accuses VJ of raping her as his friends watched on, which comes as quite a shock. She takes to Twitter and creates a social media storm by using the popular 'Me too' hashtag.

When it comes to taking sides, the college stands divided. While many students support Tanu and empathize with her, she also receives a lot of flak and is slut-shamed, to the pint of being referred to as an 'easy-rider' or 'whore'.

Thereafter begins a battle. Kiara is not willing to give up on her boyfriend who explains to her that he 'ONLY' slept with Tanu but didn't rape her, highlighting how a girlfriend is expected to be 'okay' with that. VJ's powerful parents with a political background are fighting tooth and nail to save their son and Tanu is trying her best to prove her innocence.

However, as the movie proceeds one can already almost guess the outcome, making the climax anything but dramatic and surprising.

The dialogues, subtle emotions, and nuances that highlight the struggles of a woman are expressed well and the characters or the soundtrack doesn't not over power or take away from the message that has to be sent out to the audiences.

However, the monologues by the two strong women at the end of the film almost crush the importance of what was trying to be highlighted from the beginning of the film. The monologues are half-baked and seem almost out of a high-school drama, lacking depth and intensity, which were in fact supposed to be a summation of what the actual point of the movie was.

Tanu does not seem like she is a rape survivor. Not intending that she should be weak or crying or locking herself behind doors, but her journey is not given any importance to and neither is her struggle of coming out of something so shocking is highlighted. This is something that the film completely missed out on.

On the whole, it is a gripping film and has an interesting plot. Nevertheless, it is great to have a movie made on this topic, ahead of Women's Day 2020.