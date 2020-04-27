Four More Shots Please Season 2 Review: The girl gang is back with a bang!

Web series: 4 More Shots Please (Season 2)

Platform: Amazon Prime

Director: Nupur Asthana

Cast: Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Milind Soman, Neil Bhoopalam, Prateik Babbar, Sameer Kochhar, Lisa Ray, Rajeev Siddhartha

Rating: 4/5

Season 2 of the famous ‘4 More Shots Please’ lives up to it promised levels of heightened intoxication. The story is about four female friends who are roughing it out in a patriarchal space, giving emancipation an unforeseen impetus. Siddhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo) calls off her engagement with Mihir (Rajeev Siddhartha), as she feels the need to rediscover herself. And then you see Siddhi setting the stage on fire with her comic acts.

The prolific journalist and writer, Damini Rizvi Roy (Sayani Gupta) is on the verge of coming up with her own book. However, dishing out the truth lands her in a soup. To add to her woes (or new-found joy perhaps) she discovers she is pregnant! And, who is the father?

Anjana (Kirti Kulhari) is caught courting a handsome married lawyer Shashank Bose (Sameer Kochhar). This certainly leaves her in a devastating space. Thankfully and clearly her emotions are not in sync with her biology.

Umang (Bani J) has finally helped Samara Kapoor (Lisa Ray) get out of the mess. Samara thanks her by getting out of the closet and planning their dream wedding. The lives of these four women are impacted in a significant manner. Yet, they learn to stand tall, and fight against all the odds to emerge victorious and shining yet again.

The plot evolves very organically, and graciously takes off from where they have left at in the season one. The outcome to any of the decisions made by the girls is not outrageously pretentious and unrealistic. It is interesting to learn that this has been termed as a chic flick. It has a very compelling content that could be cherished by men residing in the millennium world.

The dialogues are candid. One can observe that by this season round the girls have forged a stronger bond, and this reflects in the way they have held the whole ensemble together.

Lisa Ray takes the cake for essaying the role of Samara Kapoor. She is at her natural best! The men are drop dead gorgeous. Their looks can kill, and their heightened skill-set, can device a double murder.

The cast has matured, and the nuances of the plot have gotten more intense. The show can absolutely be termed as the Indian version of ‘Sex and The City’. I have absolutely cherished Siddhi’s stand-up comedy!

Director Nupur Asthana makes a serious effort to take a departure from the chick-flick category, and it had paid but only to a certain extent. What’s interesting is, the story intelligibly weaves the failures these women go through before they rise. The conflict is subtle to look at, but plays heavily on the viewer’s mind.

The cast play their role equally and independently, without clamouring onto each other’s space. No one is making an attempt to hog onto the limelight. The unity has helped them deliver a better and more justified performance. Overall a must watch! Kudos to an all women’s team, to make this series a plausible success!