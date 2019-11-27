Film Review: KD; Fairly heart-warming dramedy

Film: KD (Karuppu Durai)

Cast: Mu Ramaswamy, Nagavishal, Yog Japee, Geneshan Kaliamoorthy, Guna Babu, Pari, Jawaharlal

Director: Madhumita Sundararaman

Rating: * * *

Madhimita Sundaraman’s Karuppu Durai is a sentiment heavy drama that starts off with a family deliberating on the next course of action regarding their comatose father. While most of the extended family veer towards euthanasia as an option, the youngest, a daughter, vehemently opposes it.

KD, as it’s shortened title goes, gets to its bucket list concept by having it’s protagonist go through a 3-month long coma before waking up one fine day and finding out that his beleaguered family are more than just ready to euthanize him.

KD( Mu Ramaswamy) wakes up all hale and hearty, stealthily leaves his ungrateful family and embarks on a journey where he befriends an orphan, Kutty(Nagavishal) brought up in a temple, in which he seeks refuge. The narrative then delineates how the two who start off as abrasive to each other, become fast friends to the extent that the young lad begins to feel a filial connection that emboldens him to try and fulfil the old man’s unfulfilled wishes.

For a narrative that begins with visuals of a comatose man possibly in the throes of dying (accompanied by his satire inducing voiceover dialogue), the plotting gets lively and energised as the story moves along. The lead characters gather likeability and affection along the way to a rather contrived yet stirring climactic moment. The scene at the railway station brings back fond memories of the Kamal Hassan –Sridevi starrer Sadma – so even though KD and Kutty’s eventual separation doesn’t evoke ‘Sadma’ like sentiments, it does make us empathise with their plight. This is a fairly heart-warming experience even if not a particularly enlightening one!