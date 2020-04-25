Extraction Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth's mindless, script-less action blow-up is more fit for Tiger Shroff

Tyler is hired to rescue the teenager and without wasting any time, he is in the room where Ovi is held hostage. Performing all the unimaginable stunts and butchering scores of people, the one-man army (which is a more refined version of Sunny Deol in Gadar), moves the child away from the den. However, little did he know that things are going to get a little complicated and a bit more gruesome.

Saju (Randeep Hooda), an ex-military, who works for Ovi's father (Pankaj Tripathi), is also on the same rescue mission. The catch is if he doesn't bring back Ovi safe, the drug lord will kill his wife and child. Cliché.

Meanwhile, in Dhaka, drug lord Amir Asif (Priyanshu Painyuli), has the country's Army (or at least on badly-dressed colonel :P) in his pocket. It made me think that it could easily pass off as the other Indian neighbour and obviously a change of profession.

First-time director Sam Hargrave, who was the stunt coordinator in Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, has done amazingly well in the wham-bam action sequences. However, the film completely falls flat due to its wafer-thin script, and could easily pass off another installment in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi franchise.

This overtly predictable film is also a reminder that Netflix just hasn't figured out how to provide good-quality content even after assembling an impeccable star cast and top names in the movie business (P.S. If the greatest living director can't make a passable Netflix movie, it's unlikely that others can :P)

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli, Golshifteh Farhani, Pankaj Tripathi, Suraj Rikame

Director: Sam Hargrave

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Verdict: 2 stars