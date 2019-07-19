Don’t expect a laugh riot: Jhoota Kahin Ka Review

This intended comedy, employs a conflicting panoply of ideas – ones that appear implausible and therefore deemed incoherent. The film has a similar plot to the recent flop ‘Fastey Fassatey’ and that’s not surprising because even ‘FF’ wasn’t an original considering it was trying hard to channel Bollywood hit comedies from the 70’s and 80’s as an integral part of its mirth constructing feint.

This film has nothing on the Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Singh starring 1979 released, Ravi Tandon directorial, either – other than the title and Rishi Kapoor’s ageing presence as the widower Father from Punjab who decides to spend time with his son Varun (Omkar Kapoor) in Mauritius. And this turn of events happens only because Varun hates living the life of a rich farmer in desi Punjab while preferring to be a jobless ghar-jamai, married to French instructor Riya (Nimisha), daughter of constantly warring couple, the Mehtas’ - a disabled, constantly carping Vinod (Manoj Joshi) and an attractive, constantly preening Rucha (Lilette Dubey), in one of their twin bungalows in Mauritius (looks like Noida was the stand in).

Varun’s best friend Karan (Sunny Singh Nijjar) is also around to complicate matters with his overeager-to-tie-the-knot girlfriend Sonam (Rucha Vaidya) and his out-on-parole, jail bird brother, Tommy (Jimmy Sheirgill). But that’s not all. In order to please their respective better-halves, both friends have spun a web of deceit that is so obvious and hare-brained that you’d be a fool not to cotton on. Nevertheless, the families feign ignorance and the lies unravel only in the climax.. and by then you are wondering why the writers and filmmaker were so lacking in ingenuity and smarts that they couldn’t even work up some laughs from the much mined Shakespearean ‘comedy of errors’ construct.

It would be sacrilege to even suggest that this largely witless comedy was inspired by laugh riots like ‘Angoor’ or ‘Chupke Chupke.’ Writers Shreya Srivastava and Vaibhav Suman fail to dig deep enough to understand the set-up or construct a believable series of gags that could bring on the laughs. Tacky, indistinct production values, stupid dialogues with blatant misogynistic overtones coupled with lack lustre pacing and shoddy edits dull the excitement set-off by Rishi Kapoor and Jimmy Sheirgill’s Thespian presence. Even though the actors do their earnest best to liven-up the momentum, there’s precious little mirth bubbling up here.