'Dabangg 3' Movie Review: Salman Khan's film suffers from a severe identity crisis

Film: Dabangg 3

Stars: One and half

Dabangg 3 is set somewhere in a no man’s land where you find lots of open land where people can be easily hung up in mid air with a view of the valley thrown in for their entertainment. Chulbul Pandey is back this time with a worse film than the two before. In fact, one suspects that the director Prabhudeva and his team just conjured up the wafer thin plot in the time it takes to down a few cups of tea or something harder.

The plot travels backwards attempting to show us why Chulbul Pandey turned out to be what he is, in the process killing the mystery and the dabang-ness of the poor fellow which was successfully created in the first film. So it seems the oh so popular itne ched karoonga dialogue was also not his original but lifted from one of the petty goons that he had turned into pulp in the pulp in the past. Oh even that cool gesture of hanging his sunglasses in the back collar that his fans eagerly copied, was not his either. The dialogues are particularly bad.

This film, which suffers from a severe identity crisis as it veers from being slap stick funny to emotional drama to the spoof of its own prequel, within seconds, keeps you ‘confoosed’. Salman doesn’t have to do much as he goes about being himself like he did in the first two instalments of Dabangg. He fights, woos, romances and does all that he’s been doing for years and with an expression that says he is ready to burst out into a giggle any time.

The dialogues of the film are worth Oh yes, the writer is clearly instructed that he has to send some relevant social messages to appear politically correct. He goes into an overdrive and crams everything that comes into his mind without bothering to care about the context or the place where they are forcibly inserted. Sonakshi yet again plays the coy woman who’s reluctantly sexy. Groan. Saiee Manjrekar who makes a debut with this film shows promise and might fare better in a better film. Sudeep, the villain of the piece, is only expected to frown and appear devilish and he does that pretty well.

If you are Bhai’s great fan, do yourself a favour and watch Dabangg again.