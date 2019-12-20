‘Dabangg 3’ Audience Review: Nobody can stop Salman Khan's film from being a blockbuster

A few days prior to the release, the film landed in controversy when a Hindu outfit and sections of social media objected to a sequence in the title song "Hud hud Dabangg" that shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars.

The outfit, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, also sent a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanding the censor certificate of the film be cancelled, even as #BoycottDabangg3 had trended on social media.

Salman, who returns in his popular cop avatar of Chulbul Pandey in "Dabangg 3", on December 1 had reacted to the storm over the song saying that a certain section of people were trying to gain publicity by dragging the number unnecessarily into a controversy.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 also features, Sonakshi Sinha, debutant Saiee Manjrekar and Pankaj Tripathi among others.