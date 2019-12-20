‘Dabangg 3’ Audience Review: Nobody can stop Salman Khan's film from being a blockbuster

The much-awaited Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3, finally hit the screens today. Bhai fans, who have thronged outside theatres across the country were seen celebrating this early birthday treat. It is the D-day for Khan, and the audience has given its verdict.
While many loved the climax featuring south superstar Sudeep, others said that nobody can stop Salman's film from being a blockbuster. Here are some reaction of the audience who have touted the film to be a complete masala entertainer.
A few days prior to the release, the film landed in controversy when a Hindu outfit and sections of social media objected to a sequence in the title song "Hud hud Dabangg" that shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars.
The outfit, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, also sent a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanding the censor certificate of the film be cancelled, even as #BoycottDabangg3 had trended on social media.
Salman, who returns in his popular cop avatar of Chulbul Pandey in "Dabangg 3", on December 1 had reacted to the storm over the song saying that a certain section of people were trying to gain publicity by dragging the number unnecessarily into a controversy.
Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 also features, Sonakshi Sinha, debutant Saiee Manjrekar and Pankaj Tripathi among others.
