Film: Chase: No Mercy To Crime

Cast: Amyth Sethi, Dipanjjon Basak, Mustaque Khan, Gulshan Pandey, Gargi Patel, Sudip Mukherjee, Sameeksha Gaur, Punyadarshan Gupta, Ramesh Goyal

Director: Suvendu Raj Ghosh

Rating: * ½

Johnson Thomas

Regional mafia dons with all-encompassing political clout lord it over an entire state to the extent that the police find it difficult to use the long hands of the Law against them – and that’s a fairly believable set-up for a crime based thriller.

This film’s story revolves around a heist – Rs. 90 crore belonging to a bank, robbed from a train, masterminded by Jharkhand based outlaw father-son duo Shilendra (Punyadarshan Gupta) and Satyendra Yadav aka Sattu (Amyth Sethi). They have a long network of middlemen and henchmen to cover their bases, leaving little clue as to who the real culprit might be. The Bengal police led by IPS Avinash (Sudip Mukherjee) and team members Imran (Dipanjjon Basak) and Dipti (Ria Paul) who end up doing all the leg work, only have information of a getaway vehicle being resold in Orissa and they have to piece together the entire modus-operandi and entrap the true culprits from that.

Aiming for that ‘Crime Patrol’ TV series affect, this film gets fitfully stilted and hyper as its course traverses Jharkhand, Orissa, West Bengal, Nepal and Thailand in an obviously contrived attempt to ferret out criminals who feast on being so completely invulnerable within their state that they have to be tricked into another country to be captured by our so-called valiant police officers. The actors appear supercilious, a little too affected by their self-importance in the scheme of things. The treatment is loud and the tone, mostly self-congratulatory. There are far too many loose threads and loop-holes in the narrative for it to have either tension or grit. ‘Crime Patrol’ on TV would definitely be a better option than this!

