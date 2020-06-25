Bulbbul Movie Review: Do not miss a second of this visually stunning, technically brilliant feminist fable

Growing up I've read/heard/watched many fairy tales, however, recently I came across an article which ruined the "happy endings" from those "damsel in distress-prince comes saving" tales for me.

As per the article, in 'Sleeping Beauty', it's not the king who kisses her and wakes her up but the twins which she gives birth to after being raped by the monarch.

In 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs', the Prince and Snow White invite the evil queen to their wedding to exact sadistic revenge. She is forced to put on hot iron shoes and made to dance until she dies. I cannot vouch for the "original endings" but it just goes on to prove that from time immemorial we are being fed with "fairy tales" which are actually "horror stories", and Anushka Sharma's new production 'Bulbbul' is certainly the later.

Set in early twentieth-century Bengal, a young bride-to-be Bulbbul asks her aunt, "Why do I have to wear toe-rings?" Her aunt tells her that there is a nerve there and if it isn't pressed girls tend to fly away. "Like a bird?" she inquires. "No. It is to control you," the aunt says nonchalantly.