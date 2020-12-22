Black Widows review: Better late than sorry!

Once in a while, you come across a show that will make you wonder about the difference between reality and alternative reality. Black Widows on Zee5 is one such show. With each passing episode, you will find more and more comparisons between what is and what easily could have been. It is as if at every crossroad in life you are faced with several contradictions, with having to make do with what is accessible rather than what is desired! Birsa Dasgupta’s Black Widows is more dark, than comedy though humour has been used in wise proportions to keep the storyline interesting.

The Zee5 series is a remake of the popular Finnish show Mustat Lesket, which in turn inspired the Swedish remake Black Widows. Adapted by Radhika Anand and directed by Birsa Dasgupta, the Indian Black Widows comprises 10 episodes of 30-odd minutes each, with the threat of a second season. The Indian version is the eighth remake of the drama, after versions in Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, the Middle East, Mexico, Scandinavia and the Czech Republic.

Ace actors Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee and Shamita Shetty make for a trio who have decided to get rid of their abusive husbands while hatching a plot to murder them in broad daylight. As it turns out, this is no perfect murder and soon we see one of the victims having escaped the blast with little injury.

However, that is not all. The plotline is more intriguing than what is visible on the surface. Apart from domestic violence and decadent respect between couples, the director also explores issues like gender roles at home, parenting and the omnipresent factor in OTT content, the underworld!

Shamita is a revelation in the role of Kavita while Mona and Swastika have come up with more mature and contained performances. The comic timing, however, is a little strained, though not entirely stretched!

Shruti Vyas and Sharad Kelkar also make a mark. Their portrayals of the darker sides of human pathos culminating in violence or frustration are adept and accurate to a large extent. Parambrata as a cop also makes a mark. One is easily reminded of his Kahaani days, albeit without the uniform. Aamir Ali, too comes up with another power-packed performance as Eddie, after doing well as Keshwani in Naxalbari.

Raima Sen too makes a mark in her own typically glamorous way. No, Black Widows will not teach you to plan a perfect murder! Nor will it preach ways out of the shackles of domestic entrapments. It will simply make you think, think about what is and what could easily be! Also, what all you have pass you by!

Title: Black Widows

Cast: Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty, Swastika Mukherjee, Sharad Kelkar, Parambrata Chatterjee, Raima Sen, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Amir Ali, Shruti Vyas, Faisal Malik & Nikhil Bhambhari

Director: Birsa Dasgupta

Platform: Zee5

Rating: 3.5/ 5