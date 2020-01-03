Bhangra Paa Le Movie Review: Sunny Kaushal starrer is a dull affair

Stars: Two and half

Bhangra Paa le seems like yet another movie that sounded great as a synopsis on paper but when it came to full story and execution, somewhere it lost its steam.

Jaggi (Sunny Kaushal), a pro bhangra dancer, experiments with his dance form and is representing his college in Amritsar. He meets Simi (Rukhsar Dhillon), an enthusiastic dancer in a wedding, and decides to collaborate with her. Simi, however, happens to be a free thinking individual who’s also fiercely competitive. Even as the love life between the two strong headed individual is about to bloom, there is a inter-collegiate bhangra competition that’s coming up. For Jaggi it is much beyond a competition, it is his way of holding up his family’s prestige.

The film, rather interestingly moves to and fro with a backstory. It moves back to a time when Jaggi’s grandpa Kaptaan Singh, a soldier during the world war 2 era and his love interest Nimmo (Shriya Pilgaonkar). However, debut director Sneha Taurani is not really able to hold the story together and doesn’t manage to keep the audience entertained with the goings on in the film. The film turns out to be rather a dull affair, in spite of being peppered with numerous dance numbers. The story (by Dheeraj Rattan who has also written the screenplay of the film) is lacking and could have done better with a little more depth.

While brother Vicky Kaushal is doing a successful run in the film, Sunny seems to have hit a hard patch as far as his career is concerned. His first two films didn’t really get the box office go crazy. Sunny, obviously worked hard to fit into the roles of both Jaggi and Kaptaan in this one and his effort is commendable. Rukhsaar has the body language and the confidence to fit into the role of an assertive city bred woman, but she still needs to hone her acting and dancing skills. Shriya Pilgaonkar in an albeit small role, is wonderful. Parmeet Sethi as Jaggi’s dad gives good support.

It’s a one-time watch if you are a bhangra fan.