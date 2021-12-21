Bali review: This Swapnil Joshi-starrer is too preachy and thus misses the mark

Post the much-acclaimed Lapachhapi (2016), director Vishal Furia returns with another horror drama, Bali, yet again pointing towards an alarming social curse related to the medical profession. The film revolves around a hospital in an old colonial-era building and has kids playing a key role in the script, just like we witnessed in Vishal’s Lapachhapi, also remade as Chhorii in Hindi.

Focusing on a father-son relationship, the film begins with a young kid Mandar (Samarth Jadhav), being taken to the hospital after fainting during his cricket match practice one fine morning. His father, Shrikant (Swapnil Joshi) meets the doctors, who admit him for two days to get him examined.

During his stay, Mandar meets another kid, Bhaskar (Abhishek Bachankar), fighting cancer, and that’s from where the mysterious events begin, related to an old section of the hospital, locked for many years. Some suspicious happenings, including the strange behaviour of the doctors and attendants, disturb the father, and he has to enquire further to save his ailing child.

The basic premise of Bali remains interesting throughout, but it becomes predictable too soon in its short duration of just 103 minutes. That is the reason the final revelation doesn’t seem to be shocking enough for a horror film.

On the cost of repeating himself, Vishal again comes up with jump scares featuring the kids and the scary spirit, as seen in his Lapachhapi/Chhorii. But this time, they are very few, and the emphasis remains upon the social message coming as a disappointment. Plus, the entire setup and execution continuously give you the feel of a low-budget venture.

Advertisement

That wasn’t the case in Lapachhapi because of the new locations. Having said that, the culmination does make you think about how the noble profession of a doctor can ruin not one but several lives in the family when they fool their patients, forgetting their oath and professional ethics.

With all the potential of making a chilling horror film, Bali doesn’t exploit its basic plot as required and thus remains an average predictable watch, ruining the expectations. The saving grace is its fairly engaging pace, short duration, and sincere performances by Swapnil, Pooja Sawant, and the kids.

Advertisement

In all, Bali suffers as it deliberately tries to be a socially relevant film, along with being a horror flick. It certainly has been made by a talented team, but a project doesn’t need to be a message-oriented one, each and every time, especially when you are making a horror film.

Title: Bali (Marathi)

Cast: Swapnil Joshi, Pooja Sawant, Samarth Jadhav

Director: Vishal Furia

Rating: 2.5 stars

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 06:32 AM IST