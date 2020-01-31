Bad boys for life Movie Review: The baddies are back

Film: Bad boys for life

Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Paola Nunez, Vanessa Hudgens, Joe Pantoliano, Kate Del Castillo, Jacob Scipio, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton

Directors: Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah

Rating: ***

A pair of little known Belgian filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah co-direct this third instalment in the Bad Boys action-comedy franchise, taking over from original director Michael Bay. Revolving around themes of revenge, friendship and family, the film goes on a roller coaster ride with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, as veteran Miami narcotics detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, who are endeavouring to make meaningful life

decisions.

Marcus who has become a grand-dad, only wants to retire and be a pacifist after a 24 year stint of engaging in violence. But when Mike, who wants to continue in the field, is shot by a mysterious assassin, Marcus accepts reluctantly, that he’s got to be there for his old partner. Recovering from critical care, Mike is permitted to come in as a consultant on the case by the captain (Pantoliano) and advise a brand new unit (Paola Nunez, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Charles Melton).

However, the characters are mostly flat, not well rounded with the exception of Lowery’s exes, Rita (Nunez) and Isabel (Kate Del Castillo) and her son Armando (Jacob Scipio) Aretas.

Even so, the backstory of the mother and son who run a drugs cartel is interesting. Its well meaning attempt at introspection and examining the inner life doesn’t quite succeed, but Bad Boys for Life has its heart in the right place.