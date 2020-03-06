Baaghi 3 Movie Review: Tiger Shroff starrer is a terribly weak story that defies logic

Stars: Two

Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 tries all tricks possible to exploit Tiger Shroff’s muscles and his awesome ability to fling himself in the air and kick the goons. The director brings in everything possible, helicopters, machine guns and all the sinister-looking things in the world to pit against his hero who more often topless fights them all single handed. This movie, yet again seems to only aim at making the shots with Tiger flying in the air in various circumstances look stunning and they absolutely do…but after a point it all rings hollow when you realise that the film-maker doesn’t want to look beyond pretty shots and has hardly concentrated on the other essential aspects of the film, the story and the screenplay of the film.

Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) is protective of his weakling older brother Vikram (Riteish Deshmukh). Their father had taken a promise from him that he will always protect the older brother, so whenever Vikram is in trouble all he has to do is give a shout out to Ronnie and he would appear from anywhere to mash up the people troubling his brother into a fine pulp. Vikram becomes a police inspector (oh just by filling a form) and Ronnie helps him fight the local goons, till they together manage to irk the ‘world’s most dangerous man’, Abu Jalal (Jameel Khaury) who’s the head of the dreaded terrorist group called Jashn-e-Lashkar. His modus operandi is to kidnap families from India and Pakistan and turn them into suicide bombers. Vikram reaches Syria (shot in Siberia) and is in trouble. So Ronnie had to follow to rescue his brother.