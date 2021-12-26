83 review: This sports drama starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev is one of the finest films of its genre in India

Confession: I had serious misgivings about this film. One, there seemed something coldly manipulative about its trailers/teasers, particularly for someone who actually lived the era as a fifteen-year-old student of Class 9 in Shillong, glued to a transistor. Two, the faculties have been scarred with the experience of big-ticket entertainers of the recent past. Three, Hindi cinema has rarely got its sports right.

I am happy to say that these misgivings have proved largely unfounded. Which is why I was reminded of David Frith, editor of the Wisden Cricket Monthly at the time, who famously and literally ‘ate his words’ after India’s victory at the Prudential World Cup. Having made some disparaging remarks about India’s potential, he ‘sat in the press-box at Lord’s, with a glass of red wine in hand, and devoured the offending words, risking poisoning by newsprint but glad nonetheless to cleanse my soul’.

The story of the Indian team’s World Cup campaign in 1983 bears no repetition. Coming into it, Sunil Gavaskar had scored 36 runs in 174 balls, batting out 60 overs in a match against England in 1975. India had won only one of its World Cup matches in the previous two editions in 1975 and 1979, that too against East Africa. In a wonderful moment in the film, K. Srikkanth, played with panache by Jiiva, dismisses it as ‘not even a country, cobbled together by Gujju bhais’. It had even lost a match to then rookies Sri Lanka in 1979, and as David had written ‘unless India knuckled down to the one-day game, it might be better if they withdrew from future World Cups’. The rest, as they say, is history.

Advertisement

Kabir Khan’s film gets most of that history right. Powering the film, of course, is Ranveer Singh, whose take on Kapil Dev must be one of the finest cinematic impersonations ever, at par with Ben Kingsley in ‘Gandhi’ or George Scott in ‘Patton’. The acuity of Ranveer’s performance lies in the fact that in Kapil Dev, he has a model very much part of our collective consciousness in the last 40 years. Ranveer nails every aspect of the character – from the gait to the voice to the way he chews his lips at a particularly tense moment on the field.

ALSO READ Aranyak review: Raveena Tandon is splendid in this taut thriller

Advertisement

However, to Kabir’s credit, though Ranveer is at the heart and soul of the film, like Kapil was in the 1983 team, the other players (and the actors portraying them) get enough screen time and make their presence felt. In particular, Pankaj Tripathi as the much-harried manager Man Singh, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny and Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath.

But the film’s real triumph lies in the way its cricket plays out. A shout-out to cinematographer Aseem Mishra and editor Nitin Baid for the authenticity with which they orchestrate the action. No Indian sports film to date has probably got its game as well as this one does. From the body language of real-life personae (the way a Mohinder or a Roger celebrated the fall of a wicket), the way the nets are organised, the way Srikkanth’s majestic square-cut in the final (the shot of the tournament) is portrayed, there’s not one false note in the way the action plays out on the field. And I say this as someone to whom, in the light of the radio commentary of that long-ago summer, even the many videos one has seen on YouTube seem kind of unreal.

ALSO READ Tadap review: Ahan Shetty makes an impressive debut in this lackluster film

There’s no doubt this is a film where every emotion is calculated for effect. There’s a little too much flag-waving, drum-beating and chest-thumping on display. The material itself is so dramatic that I am not sure the filmmakers needed to ratchet up the spectacle any further. It’s disconcerting, if not maudlin, to watch Kapil hold on to a ball in the stadium and applaud and Mohinder playing his own father.

Srikkanth’s south Indian dinner outing with a couple of teammates seems as contrived as Sandip Patil and Yashpal Sharma’s acidity/STD conversation. And a whole riot-torn neighbourhood bonding together for the matches never seems anything more than Bollywood tokenism and oversimplification (remember, 1983 was also the year of the Nellie massacre in Assam).

Advertisement

But these might amount to nit-picking in a film that’s otherwise so well crafted. The summer of 1975, the spring of 1977, the autumn of 1984, the winter of 1992 – these are markers that have changed India fundamentally in the last 50 years. Of them, the summer of 1983 alone has remained the one that still makes the heart swell with pride. And 83 is as near-perfect an ode to that as one could hope for.

Title: 83

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Kabir Khan

Where: At a theatre near you

Rating: 3 stars

(Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri is an award-winning publisher, editor and a film buff)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 06:55 AM IST