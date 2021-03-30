7 Kadam review: This Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh starrer is a boring tale of the beautiful game

Kolkata has never been an easy arena to interpret. The people there are more than just shots of Howrah Bridge, football stadiums, trams, yellow taxis and bhnarer cha (tea served in clay cups). It is not an audience you win over with mere visuals, rather it is more about mind over matter. Something director Mohit Jha did not realise while shooting his four-episode mini-series 7 Kadam.

The first thing that turns you off in 7 Kadam is the language that the characters use. Have you ever heard our former President Pranab Mukherjee talk in Hindi? Or more recently, have you heard Mamata Banerjee take on the BJP with her anti-establishment chants in Hindi? The dialect was probably inspired by the lingo made popular by these two infamous politicians from Bengal. However, no one seems to have realised that in terms of lingo, the duo are extremely bad examples to follow. Not all Bengalis talk in Hindi the way these two do!

The story revolves around a former footballer Aurobindo Pal (Ronit Roy) who hurt his leg after a fracture and had to give up a promising career in football and opt for more menial jobs to sustain his family. He even changed cities and started living in Assansol, a few hours train journey from Calcutta. His son Ravi (Amit Sadh), who he trains secretly to be a footballer without the knowledge of his wife, is stuck between his father’s ideologies and his mother’s emotional atyachaar.