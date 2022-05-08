Mother's Day: Raashii Khanna gifts her mom luxury car worth nearly Rs 1.40 crore

Hopping from one schedule to another, Raashii Khanna has been working round the clock for her upcoming projects. On Mother’s Day, Raashii landed back in her home city, and surprised her mother by fulfilling one of her dreams.

Raashii gifted her mother a luxury car on the occasion of Mother’s Day. She bought a premium BMW 740li for her mommy dearest.

The actress was elated to surprise her mother with the gift. Fulfilling her mother's long time wish of owning a luxury car, Raashii gifted her BMW 740li, which is one of the most premium car with top luxury facilities of the. BMW 7 series. She opted for the classic blue mettalic one, supposing it to be her mother's favorite colour which has coordinated interiors in dark brown colour making the automobile look more attractive.

The actress brought the four-wheeler beauty home with immense pride and happiness. Raashii, along with her parents posed with the car as they celebrated buying it. ud reflected in her parent’s eyes as it can be seen in the picture.

The actress is all set for her Bollywood debut with Dharma Production’s 'Yodha'. She is simultaneously also shooting for her regional projects and has also started preparing for her OTT debut with Shahid Kapoor, 'Farzi', on Amazon Prime.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 12:29 PM IST