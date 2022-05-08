Mother's Day 2022: 'My mother gave me the wings to fly,' shares Maa actress Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta’s latest project, Maa released on May 6, just two days before Mother’s Day. The Free Press Journal recently caught up with the actress, who is over the moon as she feels her mother’s dreams are being fulfilled.

Opening up about Maa, Divya shares, “Maa is a proper commercial theatrical film which has been released all over the world. It’s been received extremely well. I have not seen such a huge response in my career spanning over 25 years. People are so emotional and not only appreciating it but are also hugging us tightly and giving us their blessings. I think this script has everything as we all love our mother so much.”

An emotional Divya reveals why the release of Maa is so special to her. “I think I am only full of memories about my mother on this day, especially as it’s a double celebration for me. My mother gave me the wings to fly. It was my biggest dream to become an actor. And she unconditionally supported my dreams. As Maa released around Mothers Day, her dream is fulfilled. I learned one important thing from her... even though you become big in life, if you handle life the way it is and its challenges, you don’t kill the child in you. I have seen her handle those toughest situations so easily with utter patience and yet enjoy the little joys of life as well,” she concludes.

