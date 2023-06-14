Most Expensive Adipurush Ticket In Delhi Costs ₹2,200 |

The advance booking of Adipurush is open, the makers announced on Sunday. Headlined by Prabhas, Adipurush is the big-budget feature adaptation of Ramayana. The multilingual period saga will hit the screens in 3D across the globe on June 16. With fans thronging at multiplexes and mobile apps to book the best seats, it is now revealed that the most expensive ticket for this film is being sold in Delhi.

The cost of one ticket in 2D Hindi format at PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall is priced at Rs 2,200 as per Book My Show. On the other hand, In Mumbai, the most expensive Adipurush ticket costs Rs 1700 per person. You can expect this price at INOX: Insignia at Atria Mall in Worli.

Adipurush, an Indian mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan.

Adipurush produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.