Moothon trailer puts Melissa Raju Thomas on the map

Talking about the trailer release of Moothon, an excited Melissa said, "Now that the trailer is out, I’m feeling the jitters of release. Moothon has a stellar star cast and it is a dream debut for me. I can’t thank Geethu enough for considering me for such a unique role. I don’t think we have seen such a character on Indian screens and by that count it is really unique. It might sound a bit of a cliché as every actor feels attached to his or her character but once you watch the film you will know what I mean. The film has shaped up really well and I have my fingers crossed”.

Melissa’s acting career started with the critically acclaimed short film 'Faded', which is also written by her and directed by Hina D’Souza. Moothon is a crime drama and Melissa has an intriguing role.Mohandas' Moothon is a bilingual film about a 14-year-old boy, Mulla, who comes from Lakshwadeep to Mumbai in search of his elder brother, Akbar.

Alternating between scenes of bracing violence and heartbreaking tenderness, the film has been shot in Mumbai’s red light district of Kamathipura and Lakshadweep. The film stars Nivin Pauly, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora, Roshan Mathew and Melissa Raju Thomas as the central characters.