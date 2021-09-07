'Money Heist' fans spot Alvaro Morte aka The Professor's doppelganger at a 'kirana' store in Pakistan

Popular Spanish series 'Money Heist' has taken the internet by storm even since its fifth season has been released. The show and the actors have found a massive fan base across the globe.

Recently, fans have discovered a doppelganger of Alvaro Morte aka The Professor, who is one of the lead characters on the show. Morte enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

Several desi fans have found his look alike, reportedly selling groceries in a Pakistani store. A photo of the Professor's doppelganger has also gone viral on social media.

Check it out here:

This is not also the only 'connection' 'Money Heist' has with Pakistan. The Professor does contact Pakistan for help during the heist on the show.

The last episode of the first half of season 5 had a heartbreaking ending for most fans. The remaining five episodes of the last season will release on December 3.

The crime-thriller debuted in 2017 and follows two heists, one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain, pulled off by a group of thieves dressed in red jumpsuits and a Salvador Dali mask

Created by Alex Pina and produced by Vancouver Media, the popular Netflix series also stars Ursula Cobero as Tokyo, Itziar Ituno as Raquel Murillo, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herran as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belen Cuesta as Manila, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, and Jose Manuel Poga as Gandia.

New to Money Heist season 5 cast are Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado (La Gran Familia Española).

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 01:02 PM IST