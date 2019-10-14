Monday Motivation: Top 10 workout routines to steal from Bollywood stars

Getting in shape for Diwali on your mind, but leaving your bed on a Monday Morning is a struggle? We've got your back. You need not look afar for inspiration, as Bollywood is at your rescue. Our celebs certainly know how to ring in some Monday Motivation, to kick out those blues, and give your week a healthy start.

Here are top 10 workout routines to steal from your favourite B-town celebs.

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan