'Monarchy Creating Anarchy': Varun Grover Reacts To Mumbai Police's Traffic Restrictions Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet night is currently the talk of the town, as many celebrities came together to be a part of the musical ceremony. They graced the event at the Jio World Convention Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Friday night.

Since a large number of people were expected to arrive at the sangeet venue, Mumbai Police had chalked out certain traffic restrictions. Filmmaker Varun Grover flagged how the Mumbai Police handled the entire situation and the traffic arrangement that caused trouble in the area.

Here's What Varun Stated

On his official X account, Varun reacted to the notice of the Mumbai Police regarding the change in traffic arrangements on July 5, and from July 12 to July 15 at BKC, which is because of 'public event'. The Sangeet night of Anant and Radhika happened on Friday (July 5), followed by other ceremonies happening between 12 to 15 July.

Varun wrote, “Monarchy creating anarchy.”

Many celebrities arrived at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai for the sangeet on Friday (July 5). The musical night witnessed the performances of pop sensation Justin Bieber, and Indian artists Badshah, and Karan Aujla.

Before Mumbai, the three-day pre-wedding event took place in Jamnagar which was attended by global celebrities like Rihanna, Bill Clinton, and Mark Zuckerberg among others.

All About Anant-Radhika's Wedding

The auspicious Shubh Vivah will be on July 12. The wedding with be followed by Shubh Aashirwad on the next day, and the final ceremony will be Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception on July 14.