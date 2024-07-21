Mom-To-Be Drashti Dhami Sets Fitness Goals By Working Out In Gym During Pregnancy: 'Cooking Up Baby & Gains' (VIDEO)

Actress Drashti Dhami, who is expecting her first baby with her businessman-husband Neeraj Khemka, shared a new video on social media on Sunday, July 21. In the video, the actress is seen working out in the gym during her pregnancy, setting major fitness goals.

She captioned the video: "Cooking up a baby & some serious gains at the gym. Don’t worry I have got a doctor’s note for these reps. #MomBodInProgess."

Check out the video:

Read Also Drashti Dhami Announces Pregnancy 9 Years After Marriage, To Welcome Baby In October 2024

The video begins with Dhami wearing a black and white striped midi dress and heading to her garden area. Later, dressed in a black unitard, the actress is seen doing intense workout.

Reacting to the video, Mouni Roy wrote, "Growing and glowing!!!!!!!!" Adaa Khan added, "So proud 👏Bravo." Karan V Grover wrote, "Itna to main normally nahi kar paa raha." (I am not able to do this much normally.)

Announcing the pregnancy, Dhami shared a video with her husband and wrote, "It is CRAZY how much LOVE ♥️ you can have for someone you haven’t even MET. Can’t wait for you. OCTOBER 2024 ."

Take a look:

Read Also Amit Sadh announces Duranga season 2 with Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami

They can be seen holding wine glasses and a banner with the text "Could be pink, could be blue. All we know is that we are due. October 2024. The rest of the family members are seen playing with pink and blue balloons."

Drashti and Niraj tied the knot in 2015 in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Duranga season 2, starring Gulshan Devaiah, Rajesh Khattar, and Amit Sadh.