Model Gigi Hadid gives fans a sneak peek of her baby bump during Instagram Live session

Model Gigi Hadid showed off her baby bump during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday.

However, she also said that she wouldn't be posting bump photos regularly, or sharing all the gory details of her pregnancy with fans anytime soon.

She had done the Instagram Live to promote her latest collaboration, but going from the comments, it appeared that fans were more concerned about her pregnancy.

“I am so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting to know that we're all good and safe," she said, "And everything's going great, and I love you guys. I do appreciate those positive comments."