Model Gigi Hadid gives fans a sneak peek of her baby bump during Instagram Live session

Model Gigi Hadid showed off her baby bump during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday.
However, she also said that she wouldn't be posting bump photos regularly, or sharing all the gory details of her pregnancy with fans anytime soon.
She had done the Instagram Live to promote her latest collaboration, but going from the comments, it appeared that fans were more concerned about her pregnancy.
“I am so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting to know that we're all good and safe," she said, "And everything's going great, and I love you guys. I do appreciate those positive comments."
"I love you all and I really appreciate your positive messages. I'm just taking my time with sharing my pregnancy and you guys will see it when you see it," Hadid added.
Hadid had in May officially confirmed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend-singer Zayn Malik.
Hadid was seen sharing the happy news about her pregnancy in a promotional clip from the home-edition special interview with Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show' on Thursday.
After welcoming the 25-year-old model to the 'The Tonight Show', host Jimmy Fallon congratulated Hadid 'on expecting a baby.' "Thank you so much, obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms," she said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)