Model, designer Simar Dugal no more; Malaika Arora, Ritu Kumar pay heartfelt tribute

Popular fashion designer Ritu Kumar also penned down an eulogy for the late model. Kumar wrote, "With a heavy heart today we got the news that Simar Duggal is no more. She passed away last night at 2.30 at her mother Rita Sawhneys home , at a very young age of 52 years. I have known the family for a long time, from my childhood in Amritsar where they lived. Initially they were conservative and wary of her desire to become a model. Her first assignment was a rather naive shoot at our show room, when she was in her teens. Subsequently Simar moved on to become one of the most known faces on the indian ramp and was a muse for many design houses. She was special to me, and modelled for my book “The Costumes and Textiles of Royal India”, —in picture, as well as for a dozen or more Tree of Life shows that we did, telling the story of indian crafts."

"We all travelled all over the world and she was particularly interested in history and content. On the ramp, she brought to the table a grace, attitude and intelligence, as well as beauty which was all her own and rare in the world of fashion. Her body language told a story which conveyed much more than the clothes she wore. She was highly intelligent, a wonderful human being and a friend as we shared a love for textiles. She fought a very difficult battle, for several years now, with cancer, and survived the years she lived ,with a brave face which was exemplary. For me her passing away , seems as if an era of fashion in India has also gone, perhaps not ever to come back again in quite the same way.I have also lost a friend , and a muse. She will be truly missed. My deepest condolences to her family, who have been pillars of strength through her tough journey to the end," she added.