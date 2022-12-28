MNS once again threatens against release of Fawad Khan's The Legend of Maula Jatt in Maharashtra

Fawad Khan in a still from 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' |

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar on Wednesday once again threatened theatre owners against the release of Pakistani film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in India.

It was earlier reported that actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's film, which received a humongous response in Pakistan after its release in October, will release in India on December 30.

However, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders are opposing the release.

Taking his Twitter handle, the MNS leader tweeted, "Opposition to Pakistani film screening will always be there. The Pakistani film which was earlier scheduled to release on 23rd December is now releasing on 30th December. We will not allow releasing this film in Maharashtra 'No means no'."

Making a strong appeal to the theatre owners, he tweeted, "Humble appeal to theatre owners - You have made your theatres with great effort. Do not do anything which may end in vandalising and damaging the property. Amey Khopkar President, Maharashtra Navnirman Film Staff Sena Vice President, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena."

About the film

The Legend Of Maula Jatt is a remake of the 1979 cult Pakistani classic film Maula Jatt. It revolves around the story of a local folk hero named Maula Jatt and how he defeats his enemy, the leader of a brutal clan, Noori Natt.

Besides Mahira and Fawad, the film also features Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malik.

Ban on Pakistani films and actors

Pakistani artists are not allowed to work in India and Pakistani films are also not allowed to be released in the country after the 2016 URI attacks.