Mixing exercise with pleasure: Is Zareen Khan dating her fitness trainer?

It's a bad news for Zareen Khan fans. It seems Bollywood actress Zareen Khan who claims to be single is not a single anymore. There are rumours roaming around which hints us that Zareen is dating someone and the guy who she is dating is not any celebrity from film fraternity but it's her fitness trainer Abbas Ali.

According to Spotboye, Zareen has been in a relationship with Ali for the last two years. The report also stated that the rumoured couple has been on romantic getaways to places like Goa and Himachal Pradesh.

The portal also claimed Ali has already introduced Zareen to his family as they are quite serious about the relationship. However, the actress denied the rumour, and claimed Ali to be just "dear friend". Ali often posts pictures of Zareen and them together as well on Instagram.