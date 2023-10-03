Mission Raniganj Song Keemti: Akshay Kumar & Parineeti Chopra Bring Back Old School Love With Romantic Track | Photo Via Instagram

Earlier today, the makers of Mission Raniganj, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, unveiled a new song titled Keemti, following the success of the energetic bhangra anthem, Jalsa 2.0. This romantic track celebrates the spirit of old-school love on the big screens.

The song beautifully captures the essence of love and the special bond shared between the characters played by them, Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill and Nirdosh Kaur, respectively. Sharing the song, Akshay wrote, "Pyaar = #Keemti. Song Video Out Now. Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October."

Keemti is brought to life with Vishal Mishra's vocals and music, accompanied by lyrics penned by Kaushal Kishore and choreographed by Shabina Khan.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue also marks the debut of Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music in the OST (original soundtrack) world.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, and featuring a captivating soundtrack by Jjust Music.

Mission Raniganj is a real-life story of the heroic rescue mission in Raniganj's coal mines in November 1989.

The film will hit theaters on October 6, 2023. Apart from Akshay and Parineeti, it features an ensemble cast that includes Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, and Shishir Sharma.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)