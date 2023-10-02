Mission Raniganj: Makers Of Akshay Kumar Starrer Unveil Powerful Poster Featuring Parineeti Chopra & Others | Photo Via Instagram

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is one of the highly anticipated films. The makers recently launched an intriguing and spectacle-worthy trailer that features Akshay Kumar in the genre of unsung heroes. A few days ago, the trailer was unveiled and it left the audience impressed.

While the film is four days away from its grand release, the makers, Pooja Entertainment, launched a poster for the film that will evoke a sense of patriotism.

It features an ensemble cast that includes Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, and the lead actor Akshay Kumar.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is based on the life of a real-life hero, Jaswant Singh Gill, who raced against time and rescued the miners trapped in the flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989.

While the film is the last release of Akshay Kumar from this year’s film calendar, it also brings back Akshay Kumar in the character of Sardaar once again after four years. With the film, the makers aim to take the audiences on a thrilling ride through India's Most Successful Coal Mission.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and it will hit theaters on October 6th, 2023.