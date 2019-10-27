'Mission Kashmir' clocks 19 years, Preity Zinta shares her journey, thanks for amazing memories

As Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer 'Mission Kashmir' clocked 19 years of its release on Sunday, the latter celebrated the day by sharing a clip of the hit song 'Bhumro Bhumro'.

The 'Veer-Zaara' actor uploaded the video on her Twitter and wrote, "Mission Kashmir was not just a film but an unbelievable experience! Thank you Vidhu Vinod Chopra for making me a part of this incredible journey & for all the amazing memories. Bhumero will always be special @iHrithik#MissionKashmir #Sufi #Althaf #Bhumero". In the video, Preity can be seen dancing on the hit song.