Miss World 2019: Will India's entry Suman Rao who hails from Rajasthan make us proud again?

World's most respected beauty pageant Miss World 2019 is all set to hold it's grand finale today, on December 14 at ExCel London. Hailing from different countries, top 10 models made it to the last step towards the crown and one of them is our 20-year-old Indian model Suman Ratan Singh Rao.

Hailing from Aaidana village which is near Udaipur, Rajasthan, Suman was crowned the Femina Miss India 2019 and with sheer hardwork and dedication, she is now only one step away from having the Miss World 2019 titled crown in London.