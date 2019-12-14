Miss World 2019: Will India's entry Suman Rao who hails from Rajasthan make us proud again?

World's most respected beauty pageant Miss World 2019 is all set to hold it's grand finale today, on December 14 at ExCel London. Hailing from different countries, top 10 models made it to the last step towards the crown and one of them is our 20-year-old Indian model Suman Ratan Singh Rao.
Hailing from Aaidana village which is near Udaipur, Rajasthan, Suman was crowned the Femina Miss India 2019 and with sheer hardwork and dedication, she is now only one step away from having the Miss World 2019 titled crown in London.
The show will be judged by English broadcaster, journalist Piers Morgan who shares the news on his social media handle saying "I will be head judge at this year’s Miss World ceremony on Saturday in London. I can’t begin to imagine how thrilled the 120 contestants will be to hear this..."
While the opening ceremony of this 69th edition of the event was held on November 20, the grand finale will be broadcasted live today by a local news channel, London Live in London, England.
Even though none of the Indian channels have earned the broadcasting rights to air the live event, the fans eager to watch it can tune in to the event's official YouTube channel. The show will begin at 14:00 GMT ( 7:30 pm IST) from London.
With Maanushi Chillar winning the Miss World 2017 crown, there are a lot of expectations from the Rajasthani beauty to bring the crown once again to India.
Another reason which makes us expect more from Suman is because India is already a country with the most title holders- a total of six and it will only add another feather to our hats with the model winning this year's Miss World title.
