Miss Universe 2019 Winner is Zozibini Tunzi, India's Vartika Singh couldn't make it to top 10

Tunzi is the third woman from South Africa to win the title. In 1978 it was won by Margaret Gardiner, whereas in 2017 it went to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

26-year-old Zozibini is from Tsolo, and is an active voice against gender based violence. Her Miss Universe bio describes her as, "She has devoted her social media campaign to changing the narrative around gender stereotypes. She is a proud advocate for natural beauty and encourages women to love themselves the way they are."

The final question that won Miss Universe South Africa the crown was: "What is the most important thing you should be teaching young girls today?" Here's what Tunzi had to say.