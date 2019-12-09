Miss Universe 2019 Winner is Zozibini Tunzi, India's Vartika Singh couldn't make it to top 10

The 68th prestigious beauty pageant Miss Universe 2019 winner Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa. She was crowned by former Miss Universe Catriona Gray, at the global finale that was held at Tyler Perry Studios Atlanta, Georgia and was hosted by Steve Harvey.
Following the norm, the pageant brought 90 women together from several parts of the globe, to see who will bring home the title. Contestants competed in swimsuit, evening gown and on-stage question rounds. India’s entry Vartika Singh unfortunately couldn’t make it to the top ten.
Tunzi is the third woman from South Africa to win the title. In 1978 it was won by Margaret Gardiner, whereas in 2017 it went to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.
26-year-old Zozibini is from Tsolo, and is an active voice against gender based violence. Her Miss Universe bio describes her as, "She has devoted her social media campaign to changing the narrative around gender stereotypes. She is a proud advocate for natural beauty and encourages women to love themselves the way they are."
The final question that won Miss Universe South Africa the crown was: "What is the most important thing you should be teaching young girls today?" Here's what Tunzi had to say.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)