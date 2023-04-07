 Mirzapur 3: Farzi fame Bhuvan Arora in the much-awaited third instalment? Here’s what we know
Speculation about Bhuvan Arora being in the cast is rampant among fans after he shared a photo with Ali Fazal aka Guddu Pandit of Mirzapur.

Bhuvan Arora | Instagram

Mirzapur 3 is the much-awaited action crime-thriller drama on OTT and fans are eagerly waiting for the third season to start streaming on Prime Video. Now, speculation about Farzi actor Bhuvan Arora being in the cast is rampant among fans after he shared a photo on his Instagram, raising everyone’s excitement.

In the photo, Bhuvan can be seen with Ali Faizal, with the caption, ‘Guddu Bhaiya Bolein Hain Train Pakad Ke Mirzapur aa jao’, leaving fans wondering if Bhuvan will be joining the cast of the highly anticipated third season.

Have a look at his IG story

Bhuvan Arora's IG Story

Third season returning soon

Mirzapur has been making waves in the world of the Indian OTT series, thanks to its captivating storyline, talented cast, and unforgettable performances. With the upcoming release of Mirzapur season 3, fans are eagerly anticipating what's in store for their beloved characters.

Bhuvan Arora is no stranger to the world of OTT series, having delivered a memorable performance as Firoz in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Farzi. His portrayal of the supportive lead character resonated deeply with audiences, cementing his reputation as a versatile actor.

Their collaboration would be promising

The prospect of Bhuvan Arora and Ali Faizal sharing screen space has left fans buzzing with excitement. Ali Faizal, who is also a highly acclaimed actor with an impressive resume of performances in various OTT series, has garnered critical acclaim and adoration from viewers. The collaboration of these two talented actors in Mirzapur season 3 is nothing short of thrilling.

No formal announcement yet

Despite no official confirmation regarding Bhuvan Arora's involvement in the upcoming season, the social media post has sparked widespread speculation among fans.

The anticipation is palpable, and viewers can hardly wait to see what Mirzapur season 3 has in store for them and its talented cast

