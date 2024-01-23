Mini Mathur Claims Indian Student 'Detained, Slapped' At Los Angeles Airport: 'Parents Are In Deep Anguish'

Mini Mathur | File photo

Actress Mini Mathur came to the aid of an Indian couple on Tuesday and she shared on her social media handle that an Indian student was detained at the Los Angeles airport without any valid reason. The note which she shared claimed that the student was assaulted by the authorities, and his parents were unable to communicate him.

"Hello @IndianEmbassyUS an Indian student at USC, LA has been detained at the LAX airport for 10 hours now. The parents are very worried as they’ve taken away his phone as well. Could you help?," Mini tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Hello @IndianEmbassyUS an Indian student at USC, LA has been detained at the LAX airport for 10 hours now. The parents are very worried as they’ve taken away his phone as well. Could you help? — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) January 23, 2024

Later, she shared a note by the parents of the student, which read, "Our son Raghav Verma is being held at LAX at immigration for the last 12 hours. He is a student at USC in Junior year and he was questioned, slapped a couple of times and has been told he will be deported. We have no contact with him except for this brief call from him."

Dear @MEAIndia @IndianEmbassyUS Kindly expedite this case, LAX airport has detained and roughed up a brilliant student of the prestigious @USCMarshall illegally for the past 12 hours. His phone has been taken and he is out of communication. @PMOIndia @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/byubU7Vywl — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) January 23, 2024

The note further stated, "Please help us as we are law abiding citizens who have followed all rules and are in deep anguish about the safety of our child. He landed this afternoon in LA at 12:40 and is still not in contact with us."

Tagging the External Affairs ministry and Prime Minister's Office, Mini wrote, "Dear @MEAIndia @IndianEmbassyUS Kindly expedite this case, LAX airport has detained and roughed up a brilliant student of the prestigious @USCMarshall illegally for the past 12 hours. His phone has been taken and he is out of communication. @PMOIndia @smritiirani."

The actress did not share the details of the parents who penned the note and her connection with them.

Mini's followers too tried to do their bit and amplify the post so that it reached the concerned authorities. The authorities are yet to respond to her tweets.