'Milind Soman says wife Ankita was 'very cool' with his sex scenes in 'Four More Shots Please!'

Actor Milind Soman recently starred in Amazon Prime's 'Four More Shots Please!', where he played Dr. Aamir Warsi. The actor, who had viewers gasping for air with his steamy sex scenes, has revealed that his wife Ankita Konwar was 'very cool' with it.

Milind Soman, in an interview with Pinkvilla, revealed that Ankita Konwar was very cool with the intimate scenes in 'Four More Shots Please!'. He said, “She was very cool with it. In fact, when I got the first season, I read the script with her and there were, of course, sex scenes, me walking in my underwear on the table, she was like ‘Ohh, this will be interesting’. She was actually very excited about it.”

'Four More Shots Please!' features Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J in lead roles. The second season off the much-loved show recently premiered on the OTT platform and has been receiving rave reviews. The show revolves around same-sex love, business woes, broken marriages, cheating partners and more.