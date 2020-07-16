Mighty is Missing: Orlando Bloom urges fans to help him find his missing dog

Washington D.C: Sharing pictures of his dog, Mighty, actor Orlando Bloom on Wednesday announced that his pet has gone missing. Bloom who shares the dog with her musician fiancee Katy Perry took to Instagram to post the pictures of his pooch and urged the locals of Montecito, California to help him find the dog.

"MIGHTY IS MISSING, In Montecito California, he is chipped and his collar has a number to call - if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward," he wrote in the caption. "Please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don't add insult to injury," he added.

Mighty has often been seen making appearances on Bloom's Instagram account.