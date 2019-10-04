Michelle thanks husband Barack Obama for an adventurous life on 27th wedding anniversary

It has been 27 years of blissful marriage for Barack and Michelle Obama! They made sure to wish each other on the special occasion by sharing heartwarming posts and it is the sweetest thing you'll see on the internet today.

The former US president and first lady, who completed 27 years together on Thursday, are still 'feeling the magic' that brought them together.

Barack beat his wife to the punch by posting a photo featuring the couple, who can be seen embracing each other and looking at a sunset together.

In the still, the two are photographed from behind and are seen looking at the sunset while Michelle has her arms wrapped around her husband and her head resting on his shoulder.

The former president quoted a line from The Beatles song 'Getting Better', writing, "Like the Beatles said: It's getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!"