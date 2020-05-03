Michael Keaton regret not collecting enough props from 'Dumbo' set

Los Angeles: Actor Michael Keaton usually keeps a lot of props from his movies as memorabilia, but regrets not keeping much from his film "Dumbo".
Asked if he kept any props from "Dumbo", Keaton said: "Yes I do actually and I wish I'd have kept tons of stuff. I am regretful that I'll have more pictures instead of more stuff because at the time I was kind of excited. One of the reasons I wanted to do this film was because Alan Arkin was gonna be in it. I am a huge Alan Arkin fan and I made sure that I got a photograph of me, Danny and Alan together. Seriously I love that," he added.
"Dumbo", live-action re-imagining of Walt Disney's 1941 animated film of the same name, is directed by Tim Burton. It also stars Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Arkin. It follows a family that works at a failing traveling circus, and how their life changes when they meet a baby elephant with large ears who is capable of flying.
Talking about the "Dumbo" set, he said: "So, I've done tiny budget films and I've done big budget movies but this was a rush, kind of mind blowing and fun. Just fun to be a part of. I always use the word 'canvas' but now you are in this 'canvas', which was kind of mind blowing."
The film will be aired on Star Movies on May 3 in India.
