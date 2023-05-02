Met Gala 2023: Isha Ambani stuns in black saree-inspired gown but her ₹24 lakh 'doll bag' steals the show

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, who has been a regular at the Met Gala, graced the event this year too, dazzling in a black saree-inspired gown.

The Met Gala is regarded as the biggest fashion event in the world and Isha has been associated with it since 2017.

Just like Alia Bhatt, Isha too opted for a Prabal Gurung outfit, however, it was her uber-expensive doll bag that stole all the limelight.

Isha Ambani at Met Gala 2023

Isha walked in the Met Gala 2023 venue wearing a stunning black, satin-back saree-gown by ace designer Prabal Gurung. The glamorous crepe outfit was hand-embellished with thousands of crystals and pearls.

Not just that, but the outfit was completed with a silk chiffon train.

Isha kept her hair down and makeup to the minimum and paired her outfit with a chunky piece by Lorraine Schwartz.

However, as Isha arrived for the Met Gala 2023, all eyes were on her unique doll bag, with which she paid homage to her Indian roots while also adding a touch of quirk to her overall look.

A little digging told us that the limited edition Chanel doll bag is priced at a whopping $30,550, which is around ₹24,98,119.

About the Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala 2023 was held in New York City on May 1 (May 2 IST), and apart from Isha, the other Indians who graced the coveted event were Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Natasha Poonawalla.

The theme for Met Gala this year was to pay homage to legendary late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. It celebrated the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

The Met Gala livestream was hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman.

