Met Gala 2020 theme revealed, new co-chairs include Emma Stone, Meryl Streep among others

The Metropolitan Museum of Art of New York City has announced the next theme of its iconic Met Gala: "About Time: Fashion and Duration” for the year 2020.
The co-chairs for the gala, which will take place on May 4, include Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière, actress Emma Stone, "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, the iconic Meryl Streep, and long-time Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
"The Costume Institute's spring 2020 exhibition will trace more than a century and a half of fashion — from 1870 to the present — along a disruptive timeline, as part of The Met's 150th-anniversary celebration," the Met announced in a press release.
The concept borrows from "Henri Bergson's concept of la durée (duration)" and "will explore how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate past, present, and future."
Virginia Woolf will serve as the "ghost narrator" of the exhibition, the Met revealed.
The gala launches the spring exhibit, which will run from May 7 through September 7.
In 2019, the Met Gala's theme was "Camp: Notes on Fashion" and was co-chaired by Gucci designer Alessandro Michele, musicians Harry Styles and Lady Gaga, and tennis star Serena Williams.
