Met Gala 2020 theme revealed, new co-chairs include Emma Stone, Meryl Streep among others

The Metropolitan Museum of Art of New York City has announced the next theme of its iconic Met Gala: "About Time: Fashion and Duration” for the year 2020.

The co-chairs for the gala, which will take place on May 4, include Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière, actress Emma Stone, "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, the iconic Meryl Streep, and long-time Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

"The Costume Institute's spring 2020 exhibition will trace more than a century and a half of fashion — from 1870 to the present — along a disruptive timeline, as part of The Met's 150th-anniversary celebration," the Met announced in a press release.