'Mera Kattar Practical Rational Dimag Hai': Vicky Kaushal On His Approach To Resolve Fight With Wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are much-loved couple in B-town. Their love story began as rumours and turned into a relationship. The duo tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan.

Vicky recently spoke about his approach during his fights between partners. He was asked if he is a persuader or distancer when there is an argument. According to him, he is a distancer, someone who would need isolation. In a podcast with Raj Shaman, he stated, "A hundred per cent distancer because it's not that I'm pushing it under the carpet. I genuinely process in that isolation, and I will come back to you and probably 9 times, I will be like, ki yaar mai galat hoon, yaar yeh mujhe sahi lag raha hai, yeh cheez itni meri sahi thi aur itni nahi thi. Whatever, I will be able to rationally think about it. But if I keep engaging in it, with time mera rationality sirf door hi hota jayega. Kyuki main aur emotional ho jaunga uss cheez ko leke. Toh mere liye isolation, personally, it works for me."

He feels that a person is much more emotionally triggered when he is angry or sad, and it is not the same for her partner Katrina it's not the same. "She wants to solve it or engage, but we both agree to one thing that we would solve the issue before we go to sleep. I feel we beautifully kind of fill each other's gaps because I'm the more rational guy. She is the most sensitive person in terms of her emotional intelligence is amazing. I always trust her on that because mera na kattar practical rational dimag hai. So if there is a disagreement, and we disagree on certain perspectives. Use it just like I have a logic base, and she has an emotional base, but whatever it is, it's not about right or wrong. It's just two perspectives," he added.

A day prior, on Katrina's birthday Vicky wished her wife with a series of unseen romantic pictures. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love."

On the work front, Vicky is all set for the release of his film Bad Newz with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. He will next be seen in Love And War with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

On the other hand, Katrina will be next in Jee le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. However, fans are still waiting for updates regarding her film.