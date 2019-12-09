Menace of misunderstandings: Alia's horoscope is delaying her wedding with Ranbir, claims astrologer

There are several sign floating in the universe that 2020’s biggest Bollywood wedding will happen for sure. Yes, Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot “most definitely” next year, probably in the winter season.

Earlier, Bollywood Hungama had reported a source mentioning, “By that time both of them hope to clear all their pending assignments. Ranbir and Alia have decided to take at least a month off for their wedding. And for that to happen they need to complete their underproduction films.”

Ranbir is busy with Yash Raj films Shamshera. Alia has various films on the floor including her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Says the source, “Ranbir can clear the decks for the wedding sooner rather than later. Alia is far busier of the two. They will wait until November-December 2020 for their wedding,” added the source.

Adding more fuel to this information is astrologer Dr. Acharya Vinod Kumar who has predicted that the duo will get married soon. According to a quote mentioned by an Instagram account, Kumar says, “According to their horoscopes both Ranbir & Alia have strong possibility of marriage from October 2019 and it runs through 2020 . “Shukra” is the planet that indicates love and romance and currently the stars are very positive in both the horoscopes. However Alia‘s horoscope is indicating a small problem that could create some confusion or misunderstandings which could cause a delay. Am sure the families have consulted their respective astrologers and working on the solution. In case the couple do end up tying the knot it will very positively contribute to their mutual career growth and they will be unstoppable for coming years.”