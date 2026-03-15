'Men Turning Deaf Ear...': Chinmayi SLAMS Kamal Haasan & Rajinikanth For Praising #MeToo Accused Vairamuthu After Jnanpith Honour

Chinmayi Slams Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Over Vairamuthu Praise | Photo Via X

Singer Chinmayi Sripada, who in 2018 publicly accused Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu of sexually harassing her at his house, was the first prominent figure in Tamil Nadu to speak out during the #MeToo movement. Several other women later shared similar allegations against him on social media. Recently, Vairamuthu won the prestigious Jnanpith Award for 2025, shortly after Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth congratulated and praised him, an act that did not sit well with Chinmayi, given his #MeToo accusations.

Chinmayi Slams Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Over Vairamuthu Praise

On Saturday, March 14, Chinmayi lashed out at Kamal Haasan, saying that despite being traumatized, men will always stand by their 'bros.' She wrote, "For God’s sake. P.S.: Men in such power in cinema transitioning to politics completely turning a deaf ear to women who come on record to say they were molested by “his uncle-mentor” must remind women who vote - that men will never be on our side. The weirdest thing - one of the women in his own party publicly named the Poet. End of the day, men WILL stand by their bros, uncles, dads, friends, mentors. Who cares if multiple women were traumatised?"

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While expressing her frustration, Chinmayi reacted to Rajinikanth’s praise and wrote, "Ayyyyyyoooo!!! Don’t you understand?!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, Chinmayi had first spoken out against Vairamuthu during the #MeToo movement in 2018. That same year, she was removed from the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union (SICTADAU) after publicly supporting women who had accused Radha Ravi, the union's president, of sexual misconduct.

Since her removal from the union came to light, several artistes, including Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh, Vishal Dadlani, and others, publicly expressed support for her.