Melania and Ivanka Trump exude elegance with chic ensembles at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

First Lady Melania Trump and Ivanka exuded elegance in white ensembles as they attended the ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
US President Donald Trump was on Tuesday accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the second day of his high-profile visit to India. First Lady Melania Trump chose yet another chic outfit for the ceremony. In the pictures, Melania can be seen in a collared midi dress with colourful motifs. The First Lady added a pop of colour to her formal ensemble by adding a contrast waist-defining accessory.
She cinched her waist with a bright red belt, giving the flowy dress an edgy look. Melania completed her look with her signature middle-parted, wavy hair and a pair of white pointy pumps.
President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka was snapped with her husband Jared Kushner and several top officials of the US administration at the ceremony.
She opted for a formal off-white bandhgala suit for the event. Adding glam to her white ensemble, Ivanka went for a smoky eye look and left her beautiful blonde rod straight.
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The US president was then accorded a tri-services guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
With Inputs from PTI.
