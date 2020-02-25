Melania and Ivanka Trump exude elegance with chic ensembles at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

First Lady Melania Trump and Ivanka exuded elegance in white ensembles as they attended the ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

US President Donald Trump was on Tuesday accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the second day of his high-profile visit to India. First Lady Melania Trump chose yet another chic outfit for the ceremony. In the pictures, Melania can be seen in a collared midi dress with colourful motifs. The First Lady added a pop of colour to her formal ensemble by adding a contrast waist-defining accessory.