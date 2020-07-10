Meet Ed Sheeran, the property czar

Los Angeles: Singer Ed Sheeran wants to buy more houses on the edges of his estate in the Suffolk area of the UK. The 29-year-old singer already owns five homes in the area. According to a source to The Sun Online, the singer has told the owners of three other buildings that he is willing to give them the "best price" if they sell the houses, situated between his houses and the lake, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"The homeowners know that Ed will give them the best price if and when they decide to move on. The homes are right in the middle of Ed's land on the main road, so it will just neaten everything up if he can get his hands on all three over the coming years," said the source.

The source added: "The gardens of the homes jut into the middle of fields owned by Ed and mean that he must take the long way round if he wants to visit a lake on the far edge of his property."

The singer bought the first property in his estate in 2012. Over the years, he has built a swimming pool, a two-storey treehouse, and a pub within his grounds, and in 2018 he applied to build a chapel.

Sheeran owns 22 properties in London, which were bought for cash.

"He has a great portfolio of properties and he owns the lot free and clear. There was no need to borrow the cash from a lender because he already had it. Some people have the cash tied up so need to raise a mortgage but Ed has piles of the cash in the bank so there was no point in letting a bank earn money by lending him the money. He just bought them outright," said a source previously.