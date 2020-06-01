Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger's workout companion

Los Angeles: Arnold Schwarzenegger continues to be a Hollywood action icon even at 72, and in a new workout video he seems to be in the mood for some banter along with fitness.
In the clip, Schwarzenegger is seen headed for a home workout session, followed by his pet donkey Lulu. Lulu watches attentively as he exercises, before the actor turns to the camera and says: "How cute is this?"
The clip ends with a shot of Lulu staring at herself in the mirror, reports mirror.co.uk. The Hollywood star captioned it: "Lulu pumps up."
Schwarzenegger shared another video of his lazy pet having a nap on the lawn. "Lulu is having a hard time adjusting to the work week," he wrote.
Arnold recently gushed about his daughter Katherine's pregnancy with her husband Chris Pratt. During an interview earlier this month, Arnold said: "Can you believe that? That is really exciting news that Katherine now is pregnant and having a baby. "I don't know when exactly. Sometime this summer. Inevitably, I'm really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and having some fun."
