Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger's workout companion

Los Angeles: Arnold Schwarzenegger continues to be a Hollywood action icon even at 72, and in a new workout video he seems to be in the mood for some banter along with fitness.

In the clip, Schwarzenegger is seen headed for a home workout session, followed by his pet donkey Lulu. Lulu watches attentively as he exercises, before the actor turns to the camera and says: "How cute is this?"

The clip ends with a shot of Lulu staring at herself in the mirror, reports mirror.co.uk. The Hollywood star captioned it: "Lulu pumps up."