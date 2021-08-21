Media icon Pradeep Guha passes away due to cancer; Subhash Ghai, Adnan Sami mourn demise

'Fiza' producer Pradeep Guha who was critically ill and was put on a ventilator yesterday morning, passed away on Saturday. The 9X Media Managing Director died after a short battle with liver cancer.

According to reports, Guha, who was fondly known as PG, was diagnosed with advanced liver cancer (stage 4) three weeks ago and was being treated by some specialists in Mumbai in consultation with doctors in Sloan Kettering New York.

Guha has produced critically acclaimed films such as Fiza, Mission Kashmir and Phir Kabhi.

After his death, senior industry leaders expressed their condolences on Twitter as his news of death broke. Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai, singer Adnani Sami, Author Suhel Seth and other famous personalities mourned on Guha's demise.

Extremely saddened to learn that Media Legend Pradeep Guha has passed away! He was an incredible person & a genius at marketing!

I have many fond memories with him starting from the time when he was Editor of ‘Bombay Times’ 20 years ago!

May he rest in peace!🙏 pic.twitter.com/KxuRXojswJ — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 21, 2021

Good bye my friend #Pradeep Guha

I will always be indebted for your genuine love n support to I needed n we all ⁦@Whistling_Woods⁩ international 4 your enriched guidance as a director on board since its birth.

U were the makers of many in our industry👍

RIP MY FRIEND🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Io33oh5gM3 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) August 21, 2021

Pradeep Guha is no more. So long my friend, see you on the other side. RIP — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 21, 2021

Deeply deeply devastated to learn that Pradeep Guha has just passed away. A brilliant marketing man and a superb strategist. And always a fine human being. He added enormous value to the @timesofindia : rest in peace and Om Shanti. — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) August 21, 2021

