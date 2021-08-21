e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 04:41 PM IST

Media icon Pradeep Guha passes away due to cancer; Subhash Ghai, Adnan Sami mourn demise

FPJ Web Desk
'Fiza' producer Pradeep Guha who was critically ill and was put on a ventilator yesterday morning, passed away on Saturday. The 9X Media Managing Director died after a short battle with liver cancer.

According to reports, Guha, who was fondly known as PG, was diagnosed with advanced liver cancer (stage 4) three weeks ago and was being treated by some specialists in Mumbai in consultation with doctors in Sloan Kettering New York.

Guha has produced critically acclaimed films such as Fiza, Mission Kashmir and Phir Kabhi.

After his death, senior industry leaders expressed their condolences on Twitter as his news of death broke. Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai, singer Adnani Sami, Author Suhel Seth and other famous personalities mourned on Guha's demise.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 04:41 PM IST
